SJ Bleau fond en larme en se confiant sur son acné et son année difficile

I’ve never had a pimple in my life… Stress and hormones took over and now i’m dealing with painful acne. If you have acne you are not alone❤️I’m doing way better mentally and physically than a few months ago❤️ It feels weird opening up like this because to me i’ve always just been a dancer on tiktok, but I understand that I have a platform so I can be helping so many people by sharing what i’m experiencing❤️